

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam said on Wednesday 31/7/2024 that several projects are now being carried out to protect and develop the Nile River.

The irrigation minister received a report from Head of the Development and Protection of the Nile River and its branches Hossam Taher about activities to protect sides of the Nile River.

The report also dealt with ways of removing encroachments on the course of the Nile River and its branches.

The report referred to the completion of the expansion of the western Nile Sohag Corniche, protection of the Nile Akhmim façade, and development of the El Maraghah sea ferry.

