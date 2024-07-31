

Prime Minister, Moustafa Madbouly, conducted a thorough inspection at Borg El Arab International Airport to oversee the ongoing developmental efforts.

At the onset of his visit, he emphasized the importance of monitoring passenger travel and arrival procedures at the airport.

He highlighted that the operation of the new passenger terminal signifies a significant advancement towards establishing an environmentally friendly airport system in Egypt.

This aligns with Egypt’s ambition to attract 30 million tourists by 2030, with a particular focus on the North Coast region due to its natural appeal.

During the tour, Madbouly and his delegation received a detailed briefing from Mohamed Mahrous, the Chairman of the Holding Company for Airports and Air Navigation, about the various components of Borg El Arab International Airport and the ongoing development initiatives.

Mahrous explained that the airport comprises passenger buildings such as “Terminal 1” and “Terminal 2,” travel and arrival halls, waiting areas

for arrivals and departures, baggage conveyor belts, passport control counters, a car parking area, and several service buildings. Terminal 1, inaugurated in 2010, covers 24,000 square meters and can host 1.2 million passengers annually.

Madbouly proceeded to inspect the features of the new passenger Terminal 2, which include the departure lounge, reception hall, processing area, passport control zone, transit corridor, and international arrival hall.

Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh El-Hefny provided an overview of the airport’s capabilities, capacity, and anticipated operational traffic post the new terminal’s commencement. The expanded terminal is projected to accommodate 4.8 million passengers yearly, raising the airport’s total capacity to 6 million passengers annually.

El-Hefny further disclosed that Terminal 2 spans an area of 40,000 square meters and incorporates a car parking area capable of housing 1,000 cars, 15 buses, and 51 minibusses and taxis.

Source: State Information Service Egypt