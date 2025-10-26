New york: Retired US Army Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson has issued a stark warning regarding Israel’s military actions towards Iran, stating that Israel faces destruction if it attempts to confront Iran unaided. Wilkerson, who previously served as chief of staff to US Secretary of State Colin Powell, expressed his concerns during a conversation with American political commentator and influencer Jackson Hinkle on the web television show Legitimate Targets, which was shared online Saturday.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, their discussion centered on US President Donald Trump’s policies, with a particular focus on his foreign policy agenda. Wilkerson referenced the recent 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran that began on June 13, highlighting the US’s involvement when it bombed three major Iranian nuclear sites on June 22, just before a ceasefire was declared on June 23. Iran responded by launching missile strikes against targets in Israel and an American airbase in Qatar.

Wilkerson noted the sophistication of Iran’s missile capabilities, which he claimed took Israel by surprise, suggesting that Israel’s air defense systems were unable to counter these threats effectively. He explained that this realization was a contributing factor to the quick cessation of hostilities, as Israel faced significant challenges from Iran’s predominantly indigenous missile technology.

He further mentioned that Iranian restraint in targeting civilian sites resulted in a relatively low number of casualties from Iranian missile attacks. Wilkerson emphasized that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might consider involving the US in any future aggression towards Iran, given the potential consequences of acting alone.

Wilkerson stressed that Netanyahu is aware that achieving his objectives would likely require US intervention, despite the US’s apparent reluctance. The retired general concluded by affirming that Israel would face severe risks if it attempted to tackle Iran without external support, underlining the critical nature of US involvement in ensuring Israel’s security in such scenarios.