Tehran: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has described the joint letter sent by the foreign ministries of Iran, Russia, and China to the UN secretary-general and the president of the Security Council as a sign of ‘strategic solidarity’ among the three major powers. Speaking during a parliamentary session on Sunday, Ghalibaf said the letter marks an important diplomatic achievement for Iran following years of resistance against Western pressure and sanctions and represents a ‘firm and united stance’ against Western attempts to revive the so-called snapback mechanism.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Ghalibaf stated that the three countries explicitly declared the European trio’s efforts to activate the snapback mechanism as legally invalid. The parliament speaker emphasized that the joint letter affirms the expiry of all restrictions and obligations stipulated in Paragraph 8 of Resolution 2231, and that the right to uranium enrichment is now formally recognized. He noted the removal of the Iranian nuclear file from the Security Council’s agenda.

Ghalibaf further mentioned that in continuation of this coordinated approach, the permanent representatives of Iran, Russia, and China to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also sent a joint letter to the agency’s director general. They asserted that with the expiration of Resolution 2231, the director general’s mandate to report on verification and monitoring of Iran’s nuclear program has come to an end. He urged the agency to abide by the December 2015 resolution of its Board of Governors instead of following unilateral Western interpretations.

Ghalibaf highlighted that the two joint letters signify not only a legal victory for Iran but also evidence of a shift in global power dynamics. He stated that with the support of Russia, China, and 120 Non-Aligned Movement countries, the era of American unilateralism is ending, and the misuse of international organizations by Western powers has reached its limit. He called upon all political factions inside Iran to maintain unity and support the country’s achievements, emphasizing that Iran’s dignity and strength lie in collective resistance, which has now borne fruit with the backing of its global partners.