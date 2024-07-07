KSrelief Concludes Volunteer Medical Project for Pediatric Heart Surgery in Indonesia



Riyadh: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) concluded a volunteer medical project for pediatric heart surgery in Medan, Indonesia, which was carried out from June 24 to July 1, with the participation of 27 volunteers from various medical specialties. During the campaign, the center’s medical team performed 25 successful open-heart surgeries.

This project is part of the volunteer medical initiatives for heart surgery provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to assist people and countries in need around the world.

Source: Saudi Press Agency