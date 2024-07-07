Security Regiments Patrols Thwart Smuggling 240 Kg of Khat



Riyadh: Security regiments in the Asir Region have thwarted the smuggling of 240 kilograms of khat in the Al-Farsha Governorate. The confiscated contraband has been handed over to the competent authority for further proceedings.

Citizens and residents are urged to report any information pertaining to drug smuggling or related activities. Reports can be made by contacting emergency numbers (911) in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions, or (999) in other regions of the Kingdom. Additionally, reports can be submitted to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control hotline (995) or via email at 995@gdnc.gov.sa. All reports will be handled with the utmost confidentiality.

Source: Saudi Press Agency