Maximum Interaction with Afghanistan Is on Agenda: Official

Mazar-e-Sharif: Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Afghanistan’s Mazar-e-Sharif, Alireza Ahmadi, has stated that a policy of maximum interaction with the Afghan nation is currently on the agenda, as per the directive of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.



According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Ahmadi made this announcement during a press briefing held in honor of the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran. He emphasized that the directive from Ayatollah Khamenei underscores the importance of engagement with Afghanistan as a central policy initiative.



Furthermore, Ahmadi conveyed Ayatollah Khamenei’s perspective that regional issues should be addressed by the countries within the region. He reiterated Iran’s commitment to supporting initiatives that foster peace and stability in the region, aligning with its broader policy objectives.

