Military Production min. lauds Military Factory 27 role in making military, civilian products



Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Salah el-Din commended the key role of Shubra Company for Engineering Industries (Military Factory 27) in manufacturing military products for the Armed Forces and the Police, as well as its contribution to making civilian products.

He made the comments while he was inspecting some production lines of the company on Monday 19/8/2024.

The minister also met Chairman of Shubra Company for Engineering Industries Tareq Bakhit and his two aides, along with the company’s board members.

Salah el-Din directed the company’s board to finalise all projects being carried out on schedule.

The meeting took up the company’s marketing plans, its stock of military and civilian products, performance indicators, maintenance work and industrial security measures.

The minister checked on the commitment of workers to applying occupational safety and health procedures, as well as their commitment to wearing safety gear and personal protective equipment.

Source: State Informatio

n Service Egypt