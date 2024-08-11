Foreign Affairs

Minister of Interior discusses with Kuwaiti Ambassador issues of common interest

iadminComments Off on Minister of Interior discusses with Kuwaiti Ambassador issues of common interest


Minister of Interior Abdul Amir Al-Shammari discussed with the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Iraq, Tariq Abdullah Al-Faraj, topics of common interest.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Minister stressed the importance of strengthening the bonds of friendship between the governments of Iraq and Kuwait due to the fraternal relations that bind them.

For his part, the Kuwaiti Ambassador stressed that his country’s government views with respect the role and position of Iraq, expressing his country’s keenness to consolidate bilateral relations.

The two sides discussed a number of topics of common interest, most notably cooperation in combating crime and drugs and border security between the two brotherly countries.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

iadmin

Related Articles
Foreign Affairs

Al-Mandlawi affirms the House of Representatives’ support for women’s empowerment issues and the enactment of legislation guaranteeing the preservation of their status and rights

iadmin

Acting Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohsen Al-Mandlawi affirmed the House of Representatives’ support for women’s empowerment issues and the enactment of legislation guaranteeing the preservation of their status and rights.

Al-Mandlawi sai…
Foreign Affairs

KACST President Meets with Argentinian Officials

iadmin

Riyadh: King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) President Dr. Munir Al-Desouki has met with Argentinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Diana Mondino and Secretary of Innovation, Science and Technology Dario Genua.
Foreign Affairs

Iran FM, President of UN General Assembly meet in Geneva

iadmin

Geneva, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met and held talks with the President of the United Nations General Assembly Csaba Korösi in Geneva.Amirabdollahian met and held talks with Korösi in Geneva on Tuesday.Earlier, the foreign…