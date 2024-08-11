Minister of Interior discusses with Kuwaiti Ambassador issues of common interest



Minister of Interior Abdul Amir Al-Shammari discussed with the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Iraq, Tariq Abdullah Al-Faraj, topics of common interest.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Minister stressed the importance of strengthening the bonds of friendship between the governments of Iraq and Kuwait due to the fraternal relations that bind them.

For his part, the Kuwaiti Ambassador stressed that his country’s government views with respect the role and position of Iraq, expressing his country’s keenness to consolidate bilateral relations.

The two sides discussed a number of topics of common interest, most notably cooperation in combating crime and drugs and border security between the two brotherly countries.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency