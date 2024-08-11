Foreign Affairs

Iraq participates in the committee to adopt an international agreement to combat cybercrime and confirms its position on it

Iraq participated in the meetings of the Committee on the Establishment of an International Convention on Combating the Use of Information Technology for Criminal Purposes in New York during the period from July 29 to August 9, 2024.

The Chargé d’Affaires of the Permanent Mission of Iraq to the United Nations, Abbas Kazim Obaid, stressed in a statement delivered on behalf of the Republic of Iraq: “The importance of the proposed agreement to combat cybercrime, calling for avoiding including controversial content that hinders its compatibility.”

He also stressed the need to respect previous international instruments, and affirmed Iraq’s keenness to achieve international consensus, with its reservations on some articles that are not in line with national legislation and values.

He also pointed to Iraq’s general support for the agreement for its contribution to strengthening international efforts to combat cybercrime, stressing the importance of the agreement’s provisions being consistent with national laws an
d Iraq’s societal, religious and cultural values.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

