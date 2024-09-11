General

MWAN Boosts Waste Management with New Partnership

The National Center for Waste Management (MWAN) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Investment and the German company GI Aqua Tech. This MoU aims to address challenges in the waste management sector and develop and support it through new and sustainable solutions utilizing the latest technologies.

The MoU has created a pound 150 million investment opportunity to boost promising investments and provide 2,000 job opportunities to achieve social and economic development.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

