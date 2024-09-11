SDAIA and NEOM Partner to Bolster Research and Innovation in AI

The Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with NEOM to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise in research and innovation within the data and AI sector. This collaboration aims to support NEOM’s objectives as a leading project in developing cognitive cities in the Kingdom.

SDAIA President Dr Abdullah Alghamdi and NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr signed the MoU during the third edition of the Global AI Summit, which is currently underway in Riyadh from September 10 to 12.

This collaboration represents a concerted effort to promote integration between the public and private sectors in the Kingdom in alignment with the objectives of Vision 2030. Through these partnerships, SDAIA aims to bolster the digital economy and innovation in AI. This approach will elevate the Kingdom’s position and realize its economic ambitions in the information, data, and AI sectors.

Source: Saudi Press Agency