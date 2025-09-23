Pezeshkian Asserts Attempts to Hinder Iran-Azerbaijan Relations Will Fail

Tehran: President Masoud Pezeshkian has addressed the ongoing attempts by ill-wishers to disrupt the unity among Islamic countries, particularly focusing on the relationship between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan. He emphasized that due to the strong resolve and commitment among Islamic leaders and high-ranking officials of Iran and Azerbaijan, efforts to obstruct their fruitful relations will be unsuccessful.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Pezeshkian’s comments came during a meeting with a high-ranking delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, who is currently visiting Tehran. He highlighted the brotherly relations between the two nations, underpinned by deep cultural and religious ties, and expressed a desire to expand cooperation in various sectors including political, economic, and cultural areas, noting that there are no significant barriers to this development.

Pezeshkian also mentioned his recent visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, wher

e he had positive and constructive meetings with Azerbaijani officials, resulting in several agreements. He asserted that leveraging the diverse capacities of both countries could maximize mutual benefits for the two friendly nations. Meanwhile, Shahin Mustafayev also engaged in discussions with Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Iranian National Security Council.