New york: The high-level summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to commemorate the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was held in New York on Monday. The gathering focused on promoting the Prophet’s character and authentic Islamic teachings as a model for consolidating peace and peaceful coexistence among religions and ethnic groups. The summit also aimed at supporting the oppressed, confronting racism and racial hatred, and preventing the spread of Islamophobia.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized in his speech that the initiative is not merely a commemoration, but a sincere call to action based on the noble and humane teachings of the Prophet. He urged the international community to delve deeper into the enduring values demonstrated by the Prophet throughout his life. Araghchi highlighted that these values transcend borders and religions and can inspire cultural and educational cooperation and humanitarian partnerships fostering mutual respect and understanding.

Araghchi further elaborated on the Prophet’s doctrine of defending the oppressed, referencing the situation in Gaza where he accused the Zionist regime of committing crimes against humanity. He called for the international community to take immediate action to protect human dignity and hold those responsible accountable.

The Prophet’s message, according to Araghchi, emphasizes the worthiness of dignity and respect for every human being, regardless of race, color, or ethnicity. He reiterated the Prophet’s call for justice and resistance to oppression, highlighting the importance of respectful dialogue and trust-building across religions and civilizations.

Concluding his remarks, Araghchi stressed that celebrating the 1,500th anniversary of the Prophet’s birth is both a respectful return to the past and a responsible look to the future, aiming to eradicate poverty, empower vulnerable populations, and protect the environment for future generations.