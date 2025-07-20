Stockholm: Pro-Palestine protesters have taken to the streets in Sweden’s capital, Stockholm, calling for an end to Israel’s genocide in Gaza and an immediate ceasefire in the besieged territory. Hundreds of protesters gathered at Odenplan Square in central Stockholm before marching on the Swedish Parliament.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the demonstrators, waving Palestinian flags, condemned the continued Israeli attacks on schools and hospitals in Gaza. They held signs reading ‘Israel kills Gaza kids,’ and ‘Stop the genocide of Palestinians.’ Activist Lasse Eriksson, who attended the rally, expressed that Israel’s actions amount to genocide and have no global precedent.

Eriksson cited a recent poll indicating that 75% of Swedes disapprove of Israel’s actions in Gaza. He criticized the lack of serious challenges to Israel by any party in the Swedish parliament and called for a boycott of Israel, the expulsion of its ambassador from Stockholm, and for more people to fill the streets in protest.

He further emphasized the urgency of the situation by stating, “If Palestinian children are killed today, ours could be next. That’s why I’m here.”

European capitals have witnessed numerous mass protests against the Gaza war in recent months, as Israel continues its military campaign in the Palestinian territory while restricting the entry of food, water, medicine, and other basic supplies. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of at least 58,765 people and wounded 140,485 others in Gaza since it began on October 7, 2023.