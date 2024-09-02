Press Release

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages STMicroelectronics N.V. to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – STM

iadminComments Off on ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages STMicroelectronics N.V. to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – STM

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action on behalf of purchasers of securities of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) between January 25, 2024 and July 24, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 22, 2024.

SO WHAT: If you purchased STMicroelectronics securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the STMicroelectronics class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=28219 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 22, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) contrary to prior representations, demand in ST’s automotive and industrial sectors continued to decline in the first half of 2024; (2) as a result, ST’s revenues and gross margins also continued to decline during this period; and (3) as a result, ST’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the STMicroelectronics class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=28219 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

——————————-

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
case@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9223655

iadmin

Related Articles
Press Release

Guidepoint Expands Presence in Dubai to Spur Further Growth Across the Region

iadmin

Guidepoint Expands Dubai Presence DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guidepoint, the world’s leading expert network and research enablement platform, announces the expansion of its Dubai offices within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The move supports Guidepoint’s continued investment and growth strategy in the region, affirming its strong commitment to […]
Press Release

‫ لدي حقيبة سفر، سوف أسافر: بحث جديد من ترافل بورت يسلط الضوء علي متعة السفر في عام 2022

iadmin

 بعد عامين من إغلاق الحدود، تجد أحدث دراسة إستقصائية من ترافل بورت أن الأشخاص يعطون السفر الأولوية مقارنة بالترفيه والتسوق وحتى الرعاية الذاتية لانجلي، إنجلترا، 22 مارس عام 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Travelport  (ترافل بورت)، كشفت اليوم شركة التكنولوجيا العالمية والتي تقوم بإدارة الحجوزات لمئات الآلاف من مزودي خدمات السفر في جميع أنحاء العالم، عن أستقصاء […]
Press Release

ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – CRWD

iadmin

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of Class A common stock of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) between November 29, 2023 and July 29, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important September 30, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you […]