Sea Mines Clearance: A New Dimension of Difficulty

New york: It is still not clear whether mines, which can sink vessels of all types if activated, have been deployed in the Strait of Hormuz, as part of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Most shipping has not been able to pass through the strategically important strait as Iran continues its war with the United States, Israel and other countries in the region, amid ongoing bombing of Iranian targets. It remains a key objective of the global community to reopen the strait to facilitate the flow of oil and fertilizer.According to United Nations, Paul Heslop, an expert with the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS), highlighted the complexities surrounding the potential deployment and clearance of sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking to UN News ahead of the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance, Heslop noted that the Iranian navy had a significant stockpile of sea mines before the conflict. Although there are no confirmed reports on the exact number or types used, sea mines are relatively ea sy to deploy using small boats.Heslop explained the various types of sea mines that could be deployed, emphasizing that unlike landmines, which remain in place, sea mines can be laid in three layers: floating on the surface, inside the water, or on the seabed. This makes them more challenging to clear due to their susceptibility to tidal currents, which can move them from their original locations. The materials used in sea mines range from plastic to metal, and they can be activated through contact, magnetic influence, or remote detonation.Clearing sea mines is particularly challenging due to the dynamic and changing environment in which they are located. Heslop pointed out that demining efforts must contend with three dimensions of depth and the added complexity of time, as mines can move with tidal surges or currents. Additionally, some mines are propelled through the water, adding another layer of difficulty.Detecting these mines can also be problematic. While metal mines can be located using magneto meters, the presence of temperature layers in water can hinder sonar and radar detection tools. These factors contribute to the extreme danger faced by ships involved in mine-clearing operations.Heslop discussed the capabilities of various navies in dealing with mines, noting that most have some capacity to intervene. The conflict has coincided with a transition from traditional minesweeper boats to advanced technologies utilizing drones and underwater robotics for mine detection and clearance.In the event of a peace agreement in the Strait of Hormuz, a proven threat from sea mines would necessitate ongoing efforts to ensure safe passage for shipping. Similar to peacekeeping missions, regular patrols would be needed to sweep for mines and form convoys, taking into account the dynamic nature of sea mines and potential re-contamination in certain areas due to currents and tidal shifts.