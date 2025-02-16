General

Spanish Ambassador Praises Iranian President’s Efforts for Stability and Bilateral Relations

Isfahan: Spain’s Ambassador to Iran, Antonio Sanchez Benedito Gaspar, has praised Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for his dedication to fostering regional and global stability, as well as enhancing the bilateral relations between Spain and Iran.



According to Islamic Republic News Agency, during a meeting with Mehdi Jamalinejad, the governor of Isfahan, Gaspar emphasized the enduring relationship between the two nations, noting that their cooperation goes beyond cultural heritage. He highlighted the economic dynamism of Iranian cities such as Isfahan as a strong basis for further strengthening the ties between the two countries.



The ambassador also mentioned the sister-city agreement between Barcelona and Isfahan, stating that it could play a crucial role in boosting trade relations. He expressed Spain’s willingness to share its expertise with Iran, particularly in renewable energy, an area where Spain has become a leader due to its limited fossil fuel resources.



Governor Jamalinejad shared the ambassador’s views, expressing confidence that the 400-year-old ties between Spain and Iran could lead to more profound bilateral relations. He showed optimism about future cooperation, especially in the cultural, economic, and energy sectors.

