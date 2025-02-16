General

Hezbollah Warns Lebanese Government to Stand Against Israeli Dictates

Beirut: The Hezbollah resistance movement has criticized some of the recent actions by the Lebanese government while urging it to stand firmly against the aggression and dictates of the Israeli regime. ‘We call on the government to reverse its decision to prevent Iranian planes from landing at Beirut airport and to take serious measures to prevent the Zionist enemy from encroaching on national sovereignty and its dictates’, Hezbollah said in statement cited by Al Jazeera news network on Sunday.



According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the statement also condemned the firing of teargas on protesters by Lebanese soldiers and a recent attack on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) at Rafik Hariri Airport. Hezbollah urged the government to fulfill its responsibilities towards peaceful sit-ins, insisting that the army investigate the attack on protesters and uphold the military’s role in maintaining internal stability.



The statement stressed that the sit-in on the road leading to the airport was a peaceful action in condemnation of the Zionist regime and that the military action was an attack on citizens. The Lebanese army fired tear gas and shots in the air to disperse demonstrators who had gathered near the airport following Hezbollah’s call to protest against the Israeli regime’s interference, dictates, and violation of the Lebanese sovereignty.



The protesters also expressed their anger at their government for preventing Iranian planes from landing at Beirut airport following Israeli allegations that the Tehran-Beirut flight was carrying financial aid to Hezbollah. The Lebanese people enraged over the government actions had taken to the streets on Thursday night as well, in a spontaneous protest against the U.S. and Israeli interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

