Swiss-Belhotel International Wins Leading Industry Awards

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 March 2025 – Swiss-Belhotel International, a global hospitality management group with a diverse portfolio of over 150+ hotels in 20 countries, has been recognised with multiple prestigious industry awards in 2024 and the first quarter of 2025. These accolades highlight the group’s unwavering commitment to Passion and Professionalism , ensuring that every aspect of its operations – from guest experiences to hotel management – reflects Swiss efficiency combined with Asian hospitality and warmth.





Gavin M. Faull and Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand.

Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, expressed his gratitude for the recognitions, stating: “Receiving these distinguished awards is nothing short of extraordinary. We are incredibly proud of these achievements, which are a testament to the dedication, passion, and perseverance of our entire team. At Swiss-Belhotel International, we are deeply committed to delivering value to our owners while continuously investing in our most precious asset – our people. Our success is built on a foundation of operational excellence and exceptional guest experiences. These accolades reaffirm our strategy of sustainable growth and our ability to adapt to evolving market demands while maintaining the highest standards of hospitality. As we look ahead to 2025, we will continue to set new milestones – seizing new opportunities, enhancing our offerings, streamlining our operations, and further empowering our exceptional team.”

Among the awards received by the group are the Legacy Family Business Award Asia Pacific at the Family Business Association Excellence Awards 2024 (May 2024) and the EY Entrepreneur of The Year 2024 New Zealand Family Business Award (November 2024), both recognising the contributions of Gavin M. Faull and the Faull Family in shaping a legacy of excellence in hospitality. Additionally, Swiss-Belhotel International was awarded Hotel & Resort Management of the Year at the Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 by Travel Daily Media (February 2025), further reinforcing its strong market position. The group’s dedication to long-term partnerships and sustainability was acknowledged with The Most Excellence in Sustained Partnership Award at the GarudaMiles Loyalty Summit 2025 (February 2025) and the Excellence Award in the Sustainable Hospitality category from ESG Business Awards 2024 in Hong Kong (September 2024).

With 18 brands and a strong presence across 20 countries, Swiss-Belhotel International is recognised for its world-class management models, multi-brand strategy, and owner-centric approach, ensuring each property thrives in its respective market.

