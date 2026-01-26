

Berlin: In a world where authoritarian governments are tightening their grip on internet access, tech-savvy activists and journalists have found ingenious ways to bypass surveillance and maintain their anonymity. Rerouting internet traffic through proxies or virtual private networks (VPNs) is a common method to access blocked websites in countries like China, Russia, Belarus, and Iran. However, system administrators in these regions are rapidly closing these loopholes by creating segregated internet ecosystems known as splinternets.





According to Deutsche Welle, these splinternets require users to disclose their true identity through telephone numbers, IP addresses, and personal documents to connect. Some platforms even demand live selfie videos and precise GPS data, effectively preventing anonymous usage and restricting access from abroad. Journalist Patrick B¶hler explains that these measures allow authoritarian states to control who participates in their information space, as seen during the 2022 Iranian uprising and COVID-19 protests in China, where authorities quickly identified and arrested dissenters.





Exploiting the inherent mistrust among authoritarian state authorities, activists have devised methods to navigate these surveillance systems. By using foreign passports, ID cards, and telephone numbers, individuals can exploit verification loopholes. Shell companies and offshore firms engage in similar system arbitrage to bypass restrictions. Passports from countries considered friendly by authoritarian regimes are particularly useful in minimizing suspicion during verification processes.





Activists have also developed sophisticated strategies to crack adaptive verification systems used by platforms to assess user risk. These systems use a “verification ladder” ranging from phone number verification to live video prompts. While initial steps are manageable with foreign documents, higher-level verifications require more advanced techniques like identity simulation, combining cloud services and virtual camera software to spoof metadata and create AI-generated images.





These methods challenge the future of digital authentication, raising questions about the reliability of digital verification in distinguishing real identities from AI-generated ones. B¶hler cautions that while these techniques empower activists, they also expose vulnerabilities that could be exploited for criminal activities. Despite these risks, B¶hler emphasizes the importance of preserving anonymity in a world where it is increasingly criminalized, advocating for the free flow of information and the rights of citizens to hold their governments accountable.





Note: Deutsche Welle has successfully demonstrated the process of logging into accounts in China, Iran, and Russia anonymously from abroad, but details remain undisclosed to protect those relying on these workarounds.

