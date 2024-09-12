The occupation demolishes a house and arrests 6 citizens from Hebron



HEBRON – Ma’an – The occupation authorities demolished this morning a house inhabited by residents in the Bir Arkeh area west of Hebron. They also arrested four citizens from the town of Sa’ir and two citizens from the Al-Arroub refugee camp north of Hebron.

Local sources reported that the occupation bulldozers, accompanied by an occupation army force, demolished the house of citizen Anis al-Natsheh in the Bir Arkah area, under the pretext of building without a permit.

In a related context, the Israeli occupation forces arrested four citizens from the town of Sa’ir after storming and searching their homes.

Local sources reported that the following were arrested: Riyad Jaradat, Mamoun Al-Faroukh, Qusay Al-Faroukh and Musab Jabarin, all of whom are former prisoners.

An occupation army force also stormed the home of citizen Naim al-Jabri in al-Arroub camp, and arrested him and his son Muhammad. Local sources reported that the arrest of al-Jabri and his son was intended to pressure his other son, Diyar, to su

rrender himself to the occupation army.

Source: Maan News Agency