The occupation demolishes a house under construction west of Salfit

Salfit – Ma’an – The Israeli occupation forces demolished a house under construction in Deir Ballut, west of Salfit, on Thursday.

The mayor of Deir Ballut, Samir Qaraoush, said: ‘The house is owned by citizen Muhammad Hael Abdel Fattah, and consists of two floors with an area of ??200 square meters. It is located in an area known as ‘Dahr al-Rijal’ north of the town.’ He pointed out that the occupation authorities notified the citizen to remove the building a month ago, under the pretext that the building is located in an area classified as C.

Samir explained that the “Dahr al-Rijal” area, which is estimated to be 3,000 dunams in area, is targeted by the occupation authorities, as 22 notices were distributed to buildings, and notices were issued to confiscate approximately 1,200 dunams of its land for the benefit of settlements, and 5 dunams were bulldozed and olive trees were uprooted, and

11 machines were confiscated while working in the area during the previous period.

Source: Maan News Agency

