Trump’s Gaza Plan Called ‘Dangerous’ by Hezbollah Chief

Beirut: Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem has labeled U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to forcibly displace Gaza residents as a dangerous attempt aimed at eliminating Palestine and its people.



According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Sheikh Qassem stated that Trump’s positions on Palestine and Gaza are intended to eliminate the Palestinian cause politically. He made these remarks on Sunday during a ceremony commemorating martyred leaders of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement.



Sheikh Qassem highlighted that the U.S. president announced his plan to resettle Gazans in other countries after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to achieve his objectives in the enclave. He warned that Trump’s proposal threatens all Islamic and Arab countries, indicating that silence from the Arab world and the international community could facilitate the plan’s realization.



He expressed strong opposition to displacing Palestinians to any other location and urged Arab and Islamic countries to reject such plans. Sheikh Qassem also stated that Hezbollah is prepared to cooperate with efforts to halt the displacement of the Palestinian people.



The Hezbollah chief emphasized that current actions by Israel are directed by the United States and called for opposition to Trump’s scheme from all countries, including Arab and Islamic nations. Trump’s plan, unveiled at a joint press conference with Netanyahu in Washington on February 4, has sparked international outrage, yet the U.S. president continues to support the proposal, suggesting Palestinians leaving Gaza would forfeit the right to return once he assumes control of the territory.

