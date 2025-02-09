Trump’s Gaza Plan Criticized as ‘Dangerous Plot’ by Iran’s Foreign Minister



Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed plan to forcibly transfer hundreds of thousands of Palestinians out of Gaza. Araghchi labeled the plan as an unacceptable part of a broader colonial plot aimed at eliminating Palestine.





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi made these comments in Tehran while hosting Muhammad Ismail Darwish, chairman of Hamas’ Shura Council, along with other officials from the Palestinian resistance movement. He articulated that Trump’s plan contravenes international law and humanitarian principles. Araghchi emphasized the need for Islamic countries to present a united and firm stance against what he described as a ‘dangerous plot’. He also mentioned that he has called for an emergency meeting of the Islamic Cooperation Organization to address this issue.





In discussions with the visiting Hamas officials, Araghchi noted that Israel did not achieve its objectives in the recent conflict with Gaza. He pointed out that Israel was compelled to negotiate a ceasefire with Hamas, despite initially declaring the group’s destruction as a primary goal.





Muhammad Darwish, representing Hamas, criticized Trump’s proposal, asserting that the people of Gaza, who have endured extensive hardship, cannot be forcibly removed from their land. Darwish highlighted the resilience of the Palestinian people in the face of prolonged conflict and aggression.





During a separate meeting with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Darwish claimed that the Al Aqsa Storm Operation, launched by Hamas on October 7, 2023, was a victory for the oppressed. He argued that the operation, together with regional resistance and Iran’s military actions, exposed vulnerabilities in Israel’s deterrence.





Ahmadian expressed support for Hamas, acknowledging their achievements on an international scale and noting increased global backing for Palestine following the conflict. He assured continued Iranian support for Gaza and Lebanon in their resistance against Israel.

