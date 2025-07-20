Two Earthquakes With Magnitude Over 5 Hit Iran – GFZ



Berlin: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted northern and central Iran at 2137 GMT yesterday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences reported. The epicentre, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 36.72 degrees north latitude and 55.10 degrees east longitude.





According to Nam News Network, at the same time, another earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 struck 31 km east of the village of Qarnabad in north-eastern Iran. These seismic events have raised concerns in the affected regions, although no immediate reports of damage or casualties were available. Further assessments are expected as authorities continue to monitor the situation.

