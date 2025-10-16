Tehran: About 3.5 million foreign tourists visited Iran in the first six months of the current calendar year, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Reza Salehi Amiri said on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Salehi Amiri revealed insights into the tourism trends within the country.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Salehi Amiri cited police data showing that Mashhad, the northeastern city home to the Imam Reza (PBUH) holy shrine, was the top destination for foreign visitors. The minister highlighted a significant rise in tourist numbers during the first two months of the calendar year, with an average increase of 30% compared to the same period last year.

However, he noted that the number of entries declined during the following three months due to the 12-day Israeli-imposed war. Despite this setback, tourist arrivals returned to normal levels in the subsequent months, indicating a recovery in the sector.