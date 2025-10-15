Islamabad: The Pakistani government has announced a 48-hour ceasefire with the de facto Taliban government in Kabul following days of deadly border clashes between the two sides. Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to this temporary ceasefire, which commenced at 6:00 p.m. local time in Pakistan (1300 GMT) on Wednesday.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Pakistan’s foreign ministry emphasized in a statement that both nations will make earnest efforts, through dialogue, to find a constructive solution to the complex yet resolvable issue. The ceasefire comes in the wake of renewed fighting that resulted in numerous casualties in a remote border area between southeastern Afghanistan’s Spin Boldak district and Pakistan’s Chaman district overnight on Tuesday. Both Pakistan and Afghanistan have accused each other of initiating the clashes.