AACSB Academy™ Builds Leadership and Faculty Excellence Through Skills-Based Programs

Introducing AACSB Academy: Empowering Excellence in Business Education.

Discover the AACSB Academy, a new learning platform designed to elevate faculty, staff, administrators, and leaders.

TAMPA, Fla., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AACSB International, the global leader in business education, proudly announces the launch of the AACSB Academy, a transformative learning platform designed to upskill business school faculty, staff, administrators, and leaders. The Academy offers competency-based, technical learning programs that focus on building excellence, success, and quality, all directly aligned with AACSB standards.

“This launch represents a major expansion of our professional learning portfolio, enabling us to provide even more impactful development opportunities for business education professionals,” said Carrie Summerlin, Executive Vice President, Chief Learning & Engagement Officer.

The AACSB Academy is distinguished by:

Competency-Based Curriculum: Structured learning built around real-world leadership, pedagogy, and accreditation skills.
Flexible Formats: In-person, virtual, hybrid, and asynchronous options to suit individual and institutional needs.
Recognized Credentials: Certificates and digital badges that validate professional growth and global readiness.
Customizable Learning Paths: Tailored experiences for a range of roles and career stages.
Mentorship & Community: Cohort-based programs that foster collaboration and shared growth.

“With the launch of the Academy, we are not only responding to the evolving needs of business education professionals, but we are also raising the bar,” said Lily Bi, president and CEO of AACSB. “The Academy ensures that institutions and individuals alike can access rigorous, competency-based programs that enhance leadership, faculty excellence, and long-term institutional impact.”

In addition to its accreditation curriculum, AACSB Academy introduces new offerings such as leadership cohorts, on-demand modules, seminars, and certificates on the topics of assurance of learning, AI, professional excellence, and business simulation. Many programs will be accessible to emerging markets, underscoring AACSB’s commitment to global, inclusive development.

About AACSB International

Established in 1916, AACSB International (AACSB) is the world’s largest business education association, connecting educators, learners, and businesses to create the next generation of great leaders. With members in over 100 countries and territories, AACSB elevates the quality and impact of business schools globally. Learn how AACSB and business schools from around the world are leading boldly in business education at aacsb.edu.

