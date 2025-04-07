AACSB Report Reveals Key Shifts Shaping Business Education

2025 AACSB State of Business Education Report

The report explores business school financial viability, enrollment trends and learner expectations, and increasingly complex faculty and leadership roles.

TAMPA, Fla., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AACSB International is proud to release its 2025 State of Business Education Report, a data-rich analysis of the forces reshaping business education worldwide. Based on global surveys, institutional data, and expert perspectives, the report highlights five key transformation areas:

Financial Viability: Over 75 percent of business school leaders cite financial models as a top concern. Schools are responding by diversifying revenue streams, building strategic industry partnerships, and adapting to changes in public funding and tuition models.

Over 75 percent of business school leaders cite financial models as a top concern. Schools are responding by diversifying revenue streams, building strategic industry partnerships, and adapting to changes in public funding and tuition models. Evolving Enrollment Trends: Undergraduate and master’s applications are growing globally, while MBA enrollment is declining in some regions. International enrollment trends remain uneven—dropping by 26 percent at the undergraduate level in the Americas but rising significantly in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. At the master’s level, international enrollment increased across all regions, with schools in Asia Pacific and EMEA enrolling a higher proportion of students.

Undergraduate and master’s applications are growing globally, while MBA enrollment is declining in some regions. International enrollment trends remain uneven—dropping by 26 percent at the undergraduate level in the Americas but rising significantly in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. At the master’s level, international enrollment increased across all regions, with schools in Asia Pacific and EMEA enrolling a higher proportion of students. Workforce Readiness and Skill Development: Employers and educators agree on the need for a balanced skill set. Graduates must possess human-centered skills such as communication, resilience, and ethical leadership, alongside technical fluency in AI and hands-on learning experiences.

Employers and educators agree on the need for a balanced skill set. Graduates must possess human-centered skills such as communication, resilience, and ethical leadership, alongside technical fluency in AI and hands-on learning experiences. Evolving Faculty Roles: Faculty are under increasing pressure to deliver impactful research, embrace pedagogical innovation, and strengthen industry engagement. Institutions are rethinking faculty incentives and support structures to retain top talent and combat burnout, particularly in high-demand areas.

Faculty are under increasing pressure to deliver impactful research, embrace pedagogical innovation, and strengthen industry engagement. Institutions are rethinking faculty incentives and support structures to retain top talent and combat burnout, particularly in high-demand areas. Leadership Complexity: Deans and academic leaders are navigating complex financial and regulatory landscapes, balancing immediate institutional needs with long-term strategy while fostering global collaboration.

“AACSB’s 2025 State of Business Education Report serves as a valuable reference point for business schools and their many internal and external stakeholders,” said Lily Bi, president and CEO of AACSB. “By highlighting major developments occurring across our industry—backed by AACSB’s comprehensive data and enriched by the insights and expertise from members throughout our global network—this report captures a pivotal moment in business education.”

The report draws from months of engagement with global stakeholders, including 14 regional roundtables and a survey of nearly 900 business education leaders from 83 countries and territories. AACSB also integrated its proprietary data with insights and research from leading organizations such as the Graduate Management Admission Council, McKinsey & Company, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

AACSB’s 2025 Business School Data Guide, relaunched for the first time since 2021 and released alongside the 2025 State of Business Education Report, serves as a valuable supplement, offering expanded insights into key trends and metrics shaping business education globally.

About AACSB International

Established in 1916, AACSB International (AACSB) is the world’s largest business education association, connecting educators, learners, and businesses to create the next generation of great leaders. With members in over 100 countries and territories, AACSB elevates the quality and impact of business schools globally. Learn how AACSB and business schools from around the world are leading boldly in business education at aacsb.edu .

