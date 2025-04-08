Araqchi Discusses Iran’s Major Foreign Policy Strategies in Meeting with Envoys in Tehran



Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi addresses recent international developments and Iran’s key foreign policy strategies during a meeting with ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions in Tehran.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araqchi shared comments on Instagram about the ceremony in Tehran, which was held a day earlier to mark the Persian New Year (Nowruz). The celebration served as an opportunity to reflect on the latest international developments and discuss Iran’s major foreign policy strategies, he said.

He also mentioned that the attendees enjoyed performances of traditional Iranian music. The event brought together some Iranian ministers and military officials, as well as a number of ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions based in Tehran.