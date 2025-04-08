Foreign Affairs

Araqchi Discusses Iran’s Major Foreign Policy Strategies in Meeting with Envoys in Tehran

iadminComments Off on Araqchi Discusses Iran’s Major Foreign Policy Strategies in Meeting with Envoys in Tehran


Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi addresses recent international developments and Iran’s key foreign policy strategies during a meeting with ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions in Tehran.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araqchi shared comments on Instagram about the ceremony in Tehran, which was held a day earlier to mark the Persian New Year (Nowruz). The celebration served as an opportunity to reflect on the latest international developments and discuss Iran’s major foreign policy strategies, he said.

He also mentioned that the attendees enjoyed performances of traditional Iranian music. The event brought together some Iranian ministers and military officials, as well as a number of ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions based in Tehran.

iadmin

Related Articles

Foreign Affairs

Jordan, Oman leaders underline Gaza ceasefire

iadmin

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Sultan Haitham bin Tareq of Oman on Wednesday stressed the need to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, protect civilians, and scale up efforts to deliver adequate humanitarian aid to Gazans.

Th…

Foreign Affairs

Italy and Iraq affirm their commitment to making all efforts to avoid regional escalation

iadmin

Italy and Iraq affirmed, on Monday, their commitment to making all efforts to avoid regional escalation.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy Antonio Tajani, and Dep…

Foreign Affairs

Al-Sudani congratulates his Kuwaiti counterpart on the occasion of his government being sworn in and stresses the importance of strengthening bilateral ties

iadmin

Prime Minister, Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani made a phone call today, Sunday, with the Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on the occasion of his taking the constitutional oath and forming the new government.

A…