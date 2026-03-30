Amnesty Flags FIFA World Cup 2026 Human Rights Risks

New york: The human rights group has sounded the alarm about risks faced by visitors to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It goes as far as to describe the situation in the United States as a "human rights emergency."

According to Deutsche Welle, a report released by Amnesty International this Monday warns that the FIFA World Cup 2026, set to be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, poses "significant risks and impacts for fans, players, journalists, workers, and local communities alike." The report, titled "Humanity Must Win: Defending Rights, Tackling Repression at the 2026 FIFA World Cup," specifically criticizes the United States, which will host the majority of the 104 football matches, for what it calls a "recognizable pattern of authoritarian practices."

The document highlights actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), including the detention and deportation of hundreds of thousands of people, with specific reference to incidents in Minnesota. The New York Times estimates that over 500,000 people were deported from the United States in 2025. Additionally, the report expresses concerns for LGBTQI+ fan groups and notes that supporters from certain countries face entry bans.

While Canada and Mexico are scheduled to host fewer matches, they are not exempt from criticism. The report mentions Mexico's deployment of 100,000 security personnel in response to violence and a planned peaceful protest by a women's group at Azteca Stadium. In Canada, concerns are raised about marginalization of homeless people in host cities and restrictions on freedom of assembly, particularly in the context of recent demonstrations.

Amnesty International's Secretary General in Germany, Julia Duchrow, warns that the 2026 World Cup could become a symbol of state intimidation if current practices continue. Despite previous calls for protections for all World Cup participants, FIFA has yet to respond specifically to the report. In its statutes, FIFA claims commitment to human rights, and its president, Gianni Infantino, promised inclusivity for the upcoming tournament.