Cairo: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, in a telephone conversation on Saturday have exchanged views on the latest situation in Gaza in light of the deal reached to stop the genocide. During the phone talk, the two foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and international developments.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, in the telephone conversation, Araghchi expressed his deep concern over the gross violations of the ceasefire agreement by the Israeli regime over the past few days, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of dozens of Palestinians, and emphasized the responsibility of the guarantors of the ceasefire and the entire international community to prevent the continuation of the killings and crimes of the Zionist regime.

The Egyptian foreign minister was also informed about Iran’s views on the nuclear issue.