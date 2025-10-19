Tehran: Iran, China, and Russia have jointly communicated to the United Nations secretary-general their affirmation of the termination of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which pertains to Iran’s nuclear program. The letter, addressed to Antonio Guterres, was submitted by the diplomatic missions of these three nations to the UN.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the letter stated that as per operative paragraph 8 of Resolution 2231, all its provisions are set to terminate after October 18, 2025. This date is marked as the conclusion of the Security Council’s engagement with the Iranian nuclear matter, as emphasized by the countries’ representatives. The resolution, in its original form, had endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a pivotal 2015 nuclear agreement involving Iran.

The resolution, upon its ratification, called for the suspension of nuclear-related sanctions against Iran. However, in a significant departure, the United States withdrew from the deal in 2018, reinstating its sanctions in what was termed an illegal and unilateral act. In 2020, the US made an unsuccessful attempt to activate the JCPOA’s ‘snapback’ mechanism, aiming to restore all nuclear-related sanctions against Iran.

Subsequently, the United States’ European allies faced pressure from Washington, leading to a halt in their trade engagements with Iran despite their initial commitment to reintegrate the US into the deal. Allegations regarding the diversion of Iranian nuclear activities have been a focal point of Western efforts, yet these claims remain unverified by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which has conducted extensive inspections.

Earlier in the year, the UK, France, and Germany attempted to invoke the ‘snapback’ mechanism, resulting in the reinstatement of sanctions last month. The joint letter from Iran, Russia, and China underscored that the European trio had forfeited their legal position to restore sanctions due to their non-compliance with the JCPOA and Resolution 2231, as well as their failure to fully engage with the Dispute Resolution Mechanism.

The letter further articulated the significance of adhering to the resolution’s expiration date, highlighting its role in reinforcing the authority of the Security Council and the credibility of multilateral diplomacy. The diplomats concluded by urging all involved parties to foster a conducive environment for diplomatic initiatives.