New york: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a meeting with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. The meeting took place at the Iranian mission residence in the United Nations, where Araghchi and Grossi reviewed the latest status of Iran’s interactions with the Agency.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the meeting included the participation of Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, and Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs. Araghchi emphasized Iran’s goodwill and responsible approach regarding the nuclear issue, noting that any progress in this area depends on other parties shouldering responsibility and refraining from excessive demands and pressure tactics via the Security Council.

The IAEA Director General praised Iran’s positive approach in its interactions with the Agency, particularly highlighting the recent Cairo agreement between the two sides. He stressed the importance of all relevant parties making efforts to use diplomatic potential to prevent the escalation of tension.