

Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has strongly criticized Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski for his remarks regarding Iran. Araghchi’s response came after Sikorski accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia for use in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi addressed Sikorski’s claims on X, emphasizing the need for a substantive dialogue and exchange of documents to clarify the facts. This followed an incident in the British Parliament where a drone was displayed and incorrectly attributed to Iran. Araghchi accused Sikorski of avoiding meaningful responses and continuing to make unfounded claims.

Araghchi highlighted Iran’s historical support for Poland, referencing the shelter provided to over 100,000 Polish citizens during World War II and the assistance in forming a Polish army. He underscored the deep-rooted friendship between the people of Iran and Poland and the importance of preserving this historical and cultural

heritage.

Furthermore, Araghchi emphasized Iran’s commitment to progress and prosperity, rooted in its distinguished past. The tension escalated after Sikorski’s participation in an anti-Iran event at the UK Parliament, organized with a US-Israeli-affiliated group, where they presented the wreckage of a purported Iranian-made drone.

In response to Sikorski’s involvement in the event, Iran summoned Poland’s chargé d’affaires in Tehran to lodge a formal protest.