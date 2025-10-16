Kampala: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has engaged in diplomatic meetings with his counterparts from Tunisia, Myanmar, Venezuela, and Cuba in Kampala, the capital of Uganda. These discussions took place on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the meetings were aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and addressing regional and international issues. In a conversation with Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti, Araghchi emphasized the need to resolve the Palestinian issue by ending the occupation and supporting the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

In another meeting, Araghchi and Myanmarese counterpart Than Swe focused on enhancing bilateral relations and international cooperation. Both ministers identified potential areas for collaboration in economic and trade sectors, agreeing to facilitate the exchange of diplomatic and economic delegations to promote mutual interests.

Additionally, discussions with the Venezuelan Foreign Minister centered on expanding cooperation in economic, trade, scientific-educational, and cultural fields. This reflects the commitment of both nations to enhance their strategic partnerships.

The meeting with the Cuban Foreign Minister provided an opportunity to review bilateral relations and explore avenues for strengthening collaboration at international organizations. Both sides expressed a desire to expand cooperation across various sectors.

Araghchi’s visit to Kampala aligns with his participation in the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement. The two-day event, chaired by Uganda’s foreign minister, gathered diplomats from NAM member states to deliberate on pressing international issues and foster cooperation among non-aligned countries.