Gaza: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has announced that over two years of war in the Gaza Strip have led to 90% of homes being damaged or destroyed.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Tess Ingram, the Communications Manager at UNICEF in Gaza, stated on Wednesday that nine out of ten homes in the Gaza Strip have been either destroyed or damaged. This severe level of destruction has left the majority of the population living in homes without walls or in makeshift tents.

In the aftermath of a ceasefire in Gaza, humanitarian organizations have resumed operations, and aid is once again entering the territory. However, these efforts are hindered by Israeli restrictions. A report from the United Nations highlights the critical shortage of essential supplies such as medicine, food, water, and sanitary products. Hundreds of thousands of displaced families are enduring overcrowded living conditions in tents and are facing severe humanitarian challenges.

Since October 7, 2023, when the Israeli regime launched a war on Gaza, at least 67,938 people have been killed and 170,169 wounded in the besieged territory. The conflict has left thousands feared trapped under rubble. The Israeli regime initiated the war with aims to dismantle the Hamas movement and retrieve Israeli prisoners from the region. However, it did not achieve these objectives and eventually agreed to a prisoner exchange as part of the ceasefire.