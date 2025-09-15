Araghchi: Iran Stands with All Muslim Brothers and Sisters

Doha: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Iran stands with Qatar and other Muslim countries in the face of actions by the Israeli regime which he described as a ‘scourge’ in West Asia. Araghchi made the comment in a post on his X account on Monday. He is currently in Qatar’s capital, Doha, where he attended a meeting of foreign ministers from Arab League (AL) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) a day earlier.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi stated, ‘I am in Doha with a clear message from the Iranian People: Iran stands with Qatar and indeed all Muslim brothers and sisters, particularly against the scourge that is terrorizing the region,’ in his post. Foreign Ministers from the Arab League and the OIC convened in Doha to prepare the ground for an emergency summit by heads of state of the two organizations. The summit is set to be held later on Monday, in which President Masoud Pezeshkian will take part.

The summit is held at the request of Qatar after Israel attacked the Ar

ab country last Tuesday. Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike on Doha to assassinate senior Hamas leaders, who had gathered to discuss the latest US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. The summit in Doha is being held to discuss a formal response to the act of aggression on Qatar, which has been a mediator between Israel and Hamas.