Doha: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has met his Iraqi and Lebanese counterparts in Doha, Qatar, to discuss the latest developments in West Asia, nearly a week after the Israeli regime attacked Qatar. Araghchi held separate talks with the foreign ministers of Iraq and Lebanon on Sunday, on the sidelines of a ministerial preparatory meeting for an emergency summit by heads of state from the Arab League (AL) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The summit is held to address Israel’s aggression on Qatar and the regime’s genocidal war on Gaza.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the Iranian top diplomat and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein conferred on the latest developments in the region. Also, Araghchi and Lebanese foreign minister Youssef Rajji discussed regional developments, especially the genocide in Gaza, and the need for urgent action by the international community to put an end to the ongoing crimes there. They also discussed the Israeli regime’s continued aggression against Lebanon and other countries in the region.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Araghchi had met with his Pakistani, Somali, and Egyptian counterparts as well. Regional developments and Iran’s nuclear program were among the topics discussed at those meetings.