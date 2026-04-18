Aref Asserts Iran’s Authority Will Withstand Trump’s ‘Ravings’

Tehran: First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has firmly stated that US President Donald Trump's policies, which he labeled as a 'blend of delusion and contradictory rhetoric,' will not tarnish Iran's authority. Aref's remarks come amid heightened tensions following Trump's threats to impose a maritime blockade against Iran.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Aref took to his official X account to express Iran's stance, emphasizing that the nation will respond not with words but with decisive actions. He highlighted the so-called maritime blockade's failure, noting a significant surge in Iran's oil exports by two to threefold during this period as a testament to Iran's victory.

Further corroborating Iran's resolute position, the Supreme National Security Council issued a statement today. It declared that any attempts by external forces to disrupt vessel passage or implement a maritime blockade would be seen as a breach of the ceasefire. Consequently, Iran would refrain from allowing a conditional and limited opening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, maintaining its stance against any such provocations.