Iran Reaffirms Unyielding Stance on National Interests Amid Ceasefire Talks

Tehran: Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has firmly reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the nation's interests, stating unequivocally that the Islamic Republic will not yield to any demands it deems irrational or detrimental to its sovereignty.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the SNSC released a statement on Saturday addressing recent developments in the wake of a Pakistan-mediated ceasefire in the US-Israeli conflict involving Iran. The council underscored Iran's steadfast resolve, highlighting the country's united front and resistance leading to the enemies' defeat. It noted that the US initiated ceasefire messages shortly after hostilities commenced but agreed to negotiations only after accepting Iran's 10-point proposal framework.

The statement elaborated on Iran's participation in the Islamabad talks, despite profound distrust towards the United States. However, negotiations lasting 21 hours concluded without success due to what Iran described as America's ambitious and new demands, which were deemed unfeasible.

The SNSC emphasized that future discussions hinge on the opposing party's willingness to abandon unrealistic demands and align with the prevailing realities, in acknowledgment of Iran's formidable position. The council also mentioned Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asif Munir, who recently visited Tehran with new American proposals, to which Iran has yet to respond.

Iran's negotiating team remains steadfast, vowing to protect the nation's interests and uphold its independence and dignity, particularly in honor of those who have sacrificed for the Islamic Republic. The SNSC also reiterated one of Iran's key stipulations: a comprehensive ceasefire, including in Lebanon, emphasizing that pressure from Iran led to an agreement with the regime on this front.

Regarding the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the SNSC declared its conditional opening, contingent on the cessation of military activities by adversaries. Only commercial vessels will be permitted passage, under the supervision of Iranian armed forces, to maintain regional security and peace.

The statement concluded with a stern warning to the United States, asserting that any attempt to disrupt maritime traffic would be considered a breach of the ceasefire, prompting Iran to reassess its stance on the Strait of Hormuz. The SNSC also encouraged the Iranian populace to remain vigilant and active in supporting military and diplomatic efforts to secure the nation's achievements.