Iran Restores Control Over Strait of Hormuz Under Military Oversight

Tehran: Iran's military has announced the reinstatement of control over the Strait of Hormuz, ensuring strict oversight by the nation's Armed Forces. This strategic move marks a significant development in the region's maritime dynamics.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, emphasized that Iran had initially allowed limited passage for oil tankers and commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz based on prior agreements. However, the United States' continued breaches of these commitments have prompted Iran to reassert control over the strait, citing instances of "piracy and maritime theft under the so-called blockade."

In a separate statement, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Naval Force declared a "new order" governing the strait. The IRGC emphasized that non-military vessels must adhere to routes designated by Iran, and the transit of military vessels through the strait remains prohibited. All maritime movements now require prior authorization and are conducted within the framework of a ceasefire period following developments in Lebanon.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that navigation through the Strait of Hormuz would remain completely open for commercial vessels during the ongoing ceasefire. This two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States began on April 8, marking a temporary pause in hostilities and facilitating the free passage of commercial ships through the crucial maritime corridor.