Ministry of Intelligence: Heroic Iranian Army Thwarted US-Zionist Aggression

Tehran: The Ministry of Intelligence says that the heroic Iranian Army played a significant role in thwarting and disappointing the aggressive US-Zionist enemy front.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, on Saturday, the acting intelligence minister issued a message marking National Army Day, congratulating military personnel, their families, and the Iranian nation. Addressing the Commander-in-Chief of the Army, the ministry highlighted that in the year 1404, with unwavering determination and in accordance with the motto 'the Army is devoted to the nation,' the Iranian Army played a significant role alongside other armed forces in countering and disappointing the aggressive US-Zionist front.

The 29th of Farvardin (April 18th), the anniversary of Imam Khomeini's strategic initiative to honor the Army, is an opportunity to revisit the leadership's trust in the Army and to celebrate the sacrifices of this powerful force during the Sacred Defense and the second and third imposed wars against Iran, the acting intelligence minister added.

The ministry further noted that the soldiers of the Ministry of Intelligence, under the guidance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, are committed to maintaining full coordination with the intelligence community and armed forces to ensure security and effectively confront threats posed by enemies.