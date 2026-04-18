Iran and Russia Condemn Missile Strikes on Tehran’s Cultural Heritage

Tehran: The ambassadors of Iran and the Russian Federation to UNESCO have jointly protested the destructive impact of missile attacks on civilian infrastructure and cultural heritage in Tehran.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Ahmad Pakatchi and Rinat Alyautdinov, the permanent representatives of Iran and Russia, respectively, addressed their concerns in an emergency letter to UNESCO's director-general. The letter highlighted the harmful effects of the missile strikes, which targeted the area near the St. Nicholas Orthodox Cathedral in Tehran on April 1, 2026. This historic building, designed by prominent Russian architect Nikolai Markov and listed on Iran's National Heritage List, has suffered significant structural damage.

The attack occurred during the holy season of Great Lent and just before Easter, intensifying the religious significance of the site for its followers. The explosions caused widespread window shattering and door destruction at the cathedral. Additionally, the nearby Russian nursing home sustained severe damage, including the partial collapse of its roof.

Pakatchi and Alyautdinov stressed in their letter that targeting areas near cultural sites and civilian humanitarian infrastructure violates international humanitarian law, specifically the 1954 Hague Convention. They condemned the US-Israeli military actions against Iran, warning that such attacks jeopardize the cultural identity and sustainable peace in the region.

Iran and Russia have urged the UNESCO director-general to condemn these actions officially, support international efforts to prevent further cultural property destruction, and protect the region's religious and historical heritage. The US and Israel launched their joint military operation against Iran on February 28, amidst ongoing diplomatic talks between Tehran and Washington regarding Iran's nuclear program. Previous military actions occurred in June last year, further straining relations.

Iran's Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts previously reported that 56 museums, historic buildings, and cultural sites across the country suffered damage from the US-Israeli military attacks. The ministry described these actions as crimes against Iran's historical identity and humanity's shared heritage.