Islamabad to Facilitate Meaningful Tehran-Washington Dialogue: Pakistan’s Parliament Speaker

Istanbul: Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has stated that Islamabad remains committed to diplomacy and to facilitating meaningful dialogue between Iran and the United States. He made the remarks during a meeting with Iran's parliamentary delegation on the sidelines of the 152nd Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Istanbul, Turkey.According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Speaker Sadiq met on Friday with the Iranian delegation led by Manouchehr Mottaki. Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Pakistan's Minister of Law and Justice, along with several members of the National Assembly, also attended the meeting. Sadiq highlighted the importance of close relations and geographic proximity between Iran and Pakistan, emphasizing Islamabad's commitment to advancing diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting regional peace.Expressing concern over developments in the West Asia region and rising tensions preceding the ceasefire discussions between Iran and the United States, he underscored the need fo r unity within the Muslim world and for an immediate halt to hostilities.Speaking separately at the IPU Assembly, the Pakistani Speaker reaffirmed that Islamabad will continue its role in facilitating communication and mediation between Tehran and Washington to support constructive dialogue. He reiterated Pakistan's long-standing positions on supporting the people of Palestine and Kashmir, noting that restraint and engagement among all parties are essential for sustaining regional peace and stability.