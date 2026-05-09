Birdwatching: A Thriving Branch of Ecotourism in Iran

Tehran: Birdwatching is one of the most dynamic branches of global ecotourism, and Iran is no exception. The activity focuses on observing birds in their natural habitats, offering wildlife lovers the thrill of spotting rare species and unique behaviors. Iran's rich biodiversity enhances this appeal, with about 600 bird species identified so far.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the country's diverse ecosystems provide ideal conditions for birdwatching enthusiasts. These habitats range from lush forests and wetlands to vast deserts and mountainous regions, each hosting a variety of bird species. This diversity not only attracts local birdwatchers but also draws international tourists, contributing to the growth of ecotourism in Iran.

The Islamic Republic News Agency highlights that birdwatching tours in Iran are becoming increasingly popular, with specialized guides offering insights into the country's avian life. These tours often incorporate visits to key birding hotspots, such as the Miankaleh Peninsula, Anzali Wetland, and the Zagros and Alborz mountain ranges. These locations are renowned for their abundant bird populations and offer visitors the chance to observe species like the Dalmatian Pelican, Siberian Crane, and various types of eagles and falcons.

Moreover, the agency notes that the Iranian government is recognizing the economic potential of birdwatching as part of its broader ecotourism strategy. Efforts are underway to promote sustainable tourism practices that protect bird habitats while supporting local communities. This includes developing infrastructure and facilities that cater to birdwatchers, as well as educational programs to raise awareness about the importance of preserving Iran's natural heritage.

In conclusion, birdwatching in Iran is not only a popular pastime but also a significant contributor to the country's ecotourism industry. With its rich biodiversity and commitment to sustainable tourism, Iran presents a promising destination for birdwatchers worldwide.