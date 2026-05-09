Memorial Ceremony Honors Martyr Ali Larijani

Tehran: A memorial ceremony for Ali Larijani, former secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, and his son, who were killed during the Ramadan war by the US-Israeli enemy, was held at Imam Sadeq Mosque in Tehran on Friday evening. The event was attended by members of the administration, parliamentarians, and political, civil, and military figures.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the ceremony saw significant attendance from various sectors of Iranian leadership, reflecting the high regard in which Larijani was held. Attendees gathered to pay their respects and honor the contributions of Larijani and his son to Iran's national security and political landscape. The event served as a reminder of the ongoing tensions and conflicts in the region, as well as the personal sacrifices made by those involved in the nation's defense.