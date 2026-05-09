In Photos: Musical Instrument Workshop in Iran’s Sanandaj

Sanandaj: Kazin Parvizi, born in 1991, is a musical instrument maker. He learned the craft from an early age under the guidance of his father, Kamal Parvizi, who is regarded as one of the prominent masters of instrument making in Iran. Over the past six years, Kazin Parvizi has been professionally engaged in instrument making and has successfully kept his workshop active and thriving, continuing in his father's footsteps.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Kazin Parvizi's workshop has become a significant center for those interested in traditional Iranian musical instruments. His dedication to the craft has allowed him to preserve the rich cultural heritage of Iranian music by creating high-quality instruments that resonate with the traditional sounds of the region.

Kazin Parvizi's commitment to the art of instrument making not only honors his father's legacy but also ensures that the skills and techniques passed down through generations continue to flourish. His workshop offers a glimpse into the intricate process of crafting musical instruments, highlighting the meticulous attention to detail required to produce pieces that are both functional and artistically valuable.