Pezeshkian Congratulates Iran’s Youth Weightlifting National Team’s Victory in Egypt

Ismailia: President Masoud Pezeshkian in a message has congratulated Iran's youth weightlifting national team victory at the 2026 World Junior Weightlifting Championships which was held in Ismailia, Egypt. The championship of Iran's youth weightlifting national team at the World Junior Weightlifting Championships and the winning of valuable medals have demonstrated the will, capability, and merit of the Iranian youth and have brought pride and honor to the great Iranian nation, the message reads.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Iran finished the Championships with two golds, two silvers, and one bronze on total.